I know someone who while cooking overdid it, creating enough smoke that it notified the fire department through her alarm system.
The department showed up. She had turned the vent on, and it just blew the smoke out into the house setting off the alarm. It was found the pipe that was supposed to go through the roof was not there!
There should have been one that would at least take the smoke into the attic. This is a new addition west of Locust, south of Hercules. There are many new homes there. Are they all without outside vents? I would sure want mine vented through the roof.
This is the caper. She called the city of Denton, and there is not a code that requires the smoke to go anywhere.
Does our fire chief have anything to say about false alarms and their expenses?
Jim Penton,
Denton
Environmental wackos
Regarding your Dec. 18 letter to the editor, Savannah, chill. Don’t let the current environmental wackos get you down. The planet is not dying. It has cooled, and heated up, near as we can tell, as long as there has been an Earth.
Modern doomsayers have predicted climate and environmental disaster now for more than 60 years. None has occurred.
In 1967, a famous Stanford University biologist said that by 1975 we would all starve due to a massive famine. And in 1969, he said we would all disappear in a cloud of blue steam by the year 2000.
The 1970s was the era for concern about global cooling. A NASA scientist told the prestigious media to expect a new ice age by the year 2000. Scientists (some of the same as today) pleaded with Congress to spread ash all over both poles to combat global cooling.
Already, a high-profile environmental activist issued a formal apology for the “fear mongering” created by those warning of climate change.
Michael Shellenberger, winner of the 2008 Green Book Award and Time’s “Hero of the Environment,” said he was speaking on behalf of other environmentalists when he announced he wanted to “formally apologize for the climate scare we created over the last 30 years.”
I could give many, many more examples, Savannah. A bigger worry for you and other young people is that we will destroy our economy to satisfy often wrong scientists.