Shame on you, Mr. Hudspeth
As a subscriber to the Denton Record-Chronicle, I was incensed with Saturday's report of Thursday's City Council meeting. The outline of events smacks of an orchestrated attack on a council member who has consistently put the concerns of the citizens of Denton first.
The fact that the "mute" edict was put in just a week before Gerard Hudspeth took office certainly is suspect. The fact that Ryan Adams — head of customer service and public affairs — felt entitled to hang up on the press, as was the city attorney's directive that all requests have to go through the very person who hung up on the press, points to a prearrangement to muzzle Deb Armintor's request to discuss helping renters.
This unfolding of events leads me to believe there will continue to be an orchestrated attempt to continue to cater to the desires of developers and rental property owners. While using and abusing citizens who have no recourse during this pandemic.
Shame on you, Mr. Hudspeth, for not allowing an open discussion. At least, then you would have shown that you weren't anyone's puppet in the continuing game of "money talks." Shame on the city for stonewalling the press. Right now, it's all private citizens have to get the true story.
Hang up — indeed.
Danna Zoltner,
Denton