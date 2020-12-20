Joe Biden an ‘honest’ man?
Did I read that right?
John T. Weber, in his Dec. 18 letter to the editor, believes Joe Biden is an “honest” man whereas Donald Trump is the only corrupt liar?
Where have you been hiding, John, to miss all the news about China, Burisma, Ukraine, Hunter, etc.?
And those alleged 20,000 Trump lies?
One thing I’ve learned over 70-plus years paying attention is that liberals are quick to label anything as a “lie” that they simply disagree with.
Which clearly explains why leftists are typically unable to recognize a blatant, factual lie when it stares them in the face.
“Hunter and I never talked about China.”
Good luck in 2021, John. We’ll all need it in the Harris/Biden administration.
David Zoltner,
Denton