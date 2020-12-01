Holy, and cool
I was born and raised in Denton. I went to kindergarten back when it was called Robert E. Lee Elementary, and Alice Alexander was my teacher. In elementary school, my family was one of the few Hispanic families in Denton, and if you were Hispanic living in Denton, you knew who Popo González was.
Popo was a deacon at the Immaculate Conception Church and a local hero to all Hispanics in Denton. He was well respected because he was the highest-ranking Hispanic at the Catholic Church in Denton. To Denton Hispanics, he was the Hispanic Billy Graham, only cooler, and he might as well have been the pope himself. In fact, as a child, when the pope was mentioned on TV, I believed that they were talking about Popo, just the English version of his name.
One time, I took my mother to see a friend at the hospital who was very ill. While she and I were going up in the elevator, my mom told me that Popo went to see her friend the previous day. Once we got to the floor and the elevator doors opened, there was Popo. Without even thinking, I said, “Speak of the devil!” Popo laughed, and my mother spun her head toward me with her eyes open wide, and I truly believe she was going to slap me.
I will always remember the way he would shake my hand and bring me in close to himself. I grew up with the nickname Popo as well, so I felt like we had a bit of a special bond. That is part of the reason I felt so privileged officiating two funerals for family members of mine alongside Popo. I would do part of the funeral, and Popo would do the other part, that most people believed was the most holy.
I will never forget that he would always see me and say, “Hey, it’s the other Popo!” I look forward to hearing you say that when I see you again, Popo.
Paul Juarez (the other Popo),
Denton
What he does
A recent Monmouth University survey found that 77% of Trump supporters believe Biden won the election because of fraud.
One has to wonder if Ted Cruz is one of them.
When the Texas senator won the Iowa caucuses over Trump in 2016, Trump cried fraud and demanded the election be nullified.
It’s what he does when he loses.
Mark Spencer,
Cross Roads