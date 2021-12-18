I bought my Chevy Bolt in October 2017. Best decision I ever made. But I wanted to calculate how the savings from driving an electric vehicle versus an internal combustion engine (ICE) car, just from the fuel expense.
I had to make assumptions for miles per gallon (26) of an ICE car, and I used an average of the summer and winter Denton electric rates. I used $2.73 per gallon, which changes almost daily. My car has 18,683 miles for five years, which is very low. These savings could be annual if one drove this much every year.
Based on my math, I saved $1,606 in fuel costs. I also did not spend time at the gas station (I charge in my garage overnight). I spent no money on repairs since I have no ICE engine, radiator, transmission, muffler, water pump, oil pump, etc. These are all items that I have replaced on my ICE cars.
In addition, I enjoy the acceleration (60 mph in 6.4 seconds) and the quiet ride. With 232 miles of range, I have no worries about being stranded. But if I had a long trip, I could still drive our other car.
Sure, most Teslas are expensive, but the Tesla 3, Bolt and Leaf are all very competitive with ICE cars, and more from EV cars from Mazda, Toyota and others are coming soon.
So save money and help save the planet!
William Menius,
Denton
Christmas is the season of giving. We spend hundreds of dollars buying gifts for our families. We donate canned goods to food banks, and we buy gifts for children from the Angel Tree. It makes us feel good — like we’ve made a difference. Yet we know that these small acts of kindness really do little to lift people from poverty; they just help people keep their heads above water.
According to a paper recently published in the journal Nature, one way to bring millions of people around the world out of poverty is to solve climate change. But wait a second, isn’t climate change supposed to cost billions of dollars, drive millions of people into poverty and force us to go back to living in caves? It turns out that if you choose the right climate solution, it can actually lead to prosperity.
Researchers concluded that if the world instated a carbon tax and returned that revenue to all citizens, it would improve well-being, reduce inequality and decrease poverty. Poverty in the U.S. would decrease by 1.6 million people, and it would be reduced by 20% in China and a whopping 40% in India! Imagine one solution bringing so many millions of people out of poverty.
So if we are serious about helping the poor, why don’t we take a step that will actually help them, not just for a single meal or a single Christmas, but for the rest of their lives?
Cheryl Clark,
Oak Point
An old political adage states, “You can drink whatever you want as long as it’s Coke or Pepsi. You can eat wherever you want as long as it’s at McDonald’s or Burger King.” What’s odd is that the most popular options in Texas are not even mentioned. Generally, Texans value their multiple options, except when it comes to politics.
I am a candidate for Texas House District 57 here in Denton County, but you probably won’t hear about me or anything I advocate because I am a Libertarian, and chances are that if you do hear of me, I will be referred to as a “spoiler” candidate.
“Scheming demons dressed in kingly guise beating down the multitude and scoffing at the wise.”
Typically, a spoiler candidate is a shill working for an opposing side. Called “vote splitting,” the idea is that I will siphon essential votes away from the “preferred” candidate. A classic example of this happened in 1912 between Roosevelt, Taft and Wilson (although I seriously doubt anyone would consider Teddy a shill for Wilson). Oddly, it seems that only partisan “sheeple” bleat about vote splitting.
With no Democrats in this race, I may receive votes from that group, but some of my views are appealing enough to independent voters that I may get them to the booth to vote for someone that they can support.
Am I a spoiler candidate? I could tell you, but I don’t want to spoil it.
Darren Hamilton,
Little Elm