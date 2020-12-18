GOP sinking into fascism
After losing the election to Joe Biden, Donald Trump has decided to continue his assault on our democratic republic. Even staunch Republicans, including his own appointees, could find no evidence of a rigged election or voter fraud. Trump prompted the criminally indicted, FBI-investigated Ken Paxton to sink to a new low by bringing a bogus lawsuit to invalidate the will of the people in other states.
In signing onto this ludicrous lawsuit, 126 Republican congressmen and 18 Republican attorneys general openly attacked the most fundamental right guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution, the right of the people to express their will by voting. This is an assault on our democratic republic and attempts to replace it with fascism.
Ultimately, Trump’s loyal followers hate our democratic republic and are willing to accept his lying, corruption, criminality and sexual deviations in order to embrace his lust for one-man rule. They revel in his assaults on the legislative and judicial branches of government and enjoy his abuse of governmental powers and agencies to force Republicans into submission and to attack his foes.
Trumpism is fascism because it seeks to eliminate a free press, human rights and voting rights; yet, prompts police brutality, racism, white supremacy and economic inequality while blending pro-Trump religion into government.
While Trump has encouraged his storm troopers to assault and intimidate government officials, especially Republicans, I salute them for their incredible integrity and courage.
The rest of the Republicans are sinking into fascism.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton