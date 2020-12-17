Get sleezy PACs out of local elections
Oh, what a horrible year this has been. I am so looking forward to 2021 having a sane president. America needs an honest president, not a bigoted fraudster with 20,000 lies to his credit.
It is disgusting enough having a mudslinging corrupt idiot as president. But now the 254 Texas Republican PAC turned our local election into partisan mudslinging. Our elections in the past have not used political affiliation as the main criteria in being elected to our City Council. Having a sleezy PAC encroach on our council elections drags the candidates they promote into the sewer with them. As Gerard Hudspeth has not publicly denounced these sewer dwellers who promoted him with outright falsehoods, I assume he welcomed their support.
I have lived in Denton since 1994 and have always considered it a progressive college town. The arrival of Republican right wingnuts in Robson Ranch helped elect our new mayor. They have never really considered themselves part of Denton, as they voted to freeze their taxes denying our city money for city services. Denton, for many years, has been a great place to live and raise children. We should not be turned into a retirement community. I am 72 and semiretired but prefer paying my taxes to keep Denton a vibrant city.
Let us get sleezy operatives like 254 Texas Republican PAC out of our local elections. We need clean elections with no partisan mudslinging. The Republican Party has deteriorated into a corrupt, unethical anti-democracy has-been. It once proclaimed itself patriotic. Sad.
John T. Weber,
Denton