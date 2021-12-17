The pandemic isn’t over
Eight hundred thousand deaths from COVID-19 in the USA and counting. Seventy-five percent of those deaths are people over 65. As a denizen of that demographic, the attitudes from Texas officialdom and those in Denton County, in particular, are maddening.
People behave as if the pandemic is over, refusing to be vaccinated or to wear masks in public space, even to the point of becoming combative. I have come to expect such behavior from Republicans, egged on by the former president, but I was recently flabbergasted at Democrats in Denton County led by the chairperson of the Denton County Democratic Party. In both instances she and a majority of members of the Democratic Party at gatherings held in indoor spaces were eating and drinking, not wearing masks, nor observing social distancing.
Denton County is tagged in The New York Times as being a high-risk county for COVID-19, and the numbers we are putting up prove that point. How many more of my neighbors in Denton County are going to have to get sick and/or die from this pandemic to convince a majority to behave responsibly, or shall so many here, unlike Oz’s scarecrow, be destined to search in vain for a brain?
John Zeigler,
Denton
Our planet is dying
I inherit a dying planet.
At 22 years old, the last thing I want to be doing is advocating for solutions to climate change. I want to be enjoying the ups and downs of being in my 20s, not worrying about whether I will make it past 40. The idea of our world surpassing 1.5 degrees of warming is a constant weight on my shoulders I can’t seem to take off. With every disaster I witness and experience firsthand, I watch my future burn up right before my eyes.
I don’t want this catastrophe of apocalyptic proportions. I abhor politicians who wish to thrust this disaster onto my generation and say “the youth are our only hope of surviving now.”
By the time I was born in 1999, the Earth was already warming. The disaster we are trying to cover up now was well underway, and habitat destruction and pollution were the themes of the day.
This is not my generation’s mess to clean. We will already bear the worst of it; we should not be expected to fix a crumbling house with a broken hammer.
Instead of throwing out headline-worthy phrases of hope, I call upon politicians to commit to the fight as if they were at risk of the disasters global warming will bring right now.
I don’t want to pass this burden on to the generation behind me. I only wish older generations of politicians ahead of me could feel the weight as I do.
Savannah Dali,
Denton