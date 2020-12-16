STAAR is not needed, especially now
I’m sitting here hot as fish grease trying not to curse while I write a response to Margaret Spellings’ ignorant, myopic opinion piece in the Dec. 8 Denton Record-Chronicle, titled “A new way to get Texas businesses to thrive.”
The inference that educators somehow need the STAAR test to help them assess where their students stand is so savagely arrogant and elitist, it literally makes me want to throw up. As the father of two public school students and husband of a public school teacher, I wonder how someone so tone-deaf and detached from reality could ascend to U.S. secretary of education?
The idea that a teacher who spends all day every day with her students for eight months needs some bureaucrat in an ivory tower to tell her how to assess their progress is absolutely preposterous. Imagine a videographer spending hundreds of hours with a subject only to be brushed aside and forced to accept one single snapshot to accurately capture the whole of their work. That’s what Texas’ teachers are being asked to do. Deny their reality in favor of a distant third-party observation.
COVID has made educating children almost impossible. Yet, our dedicated teachers and administrators show up every day tasked with walking on water.
I know thousands of people. I don’t know one person — not ONE — who thinks STAAR serves anyone but its investors. The emotional toll it takes on students is criminal. The eggheads in Austin whose campaign coffers have been filled by the creators of the STAAR test should be ashamed!
Michael Barnett,
Denton