The year that wasn’t — 2020!
At least not for one of Denton’s octogenarians. He has been housebound since early March — meanwhile, spring, summer and fall have come — and now are gone. He will never get those 10 months back. And never will we. But as my grandfather was wont to say — “It could be worse!”
A virus slips out of China. A pandemic ensues. The world is shut down.
Countrywide, radicals take over our cities’ streets from coast to coast, and border to border. Chaos reigns.
The Fourth Estate evolved into the Fourth Branch of Government. (Denton Record-Chronicle, Dec. 5-6, Page 12A, “State Voices”)
Congress spends over a trillion dollars to fight the virus — and to put money into the pockets of the unemployed and into the economy in general.
The U.S. deficit is projected to be more than $3.7 trillion in 2020. Apparently, that could exceed $6.5 trillion if the HEROES Act is authorized. How many of those trillions made it to those who needed it? One must wonder how much was siphoned off for special interests and/or surreptitiously pocketed by politicians and bureaucrats?
A percent or two is easy to “lose track of.” Peanuts to the entrenched politicians that have been there for decades! And their cohorts! If even 10,000 of them divvy up just 1%, wouldn’t each share average over $6 million? How many of us earn that in a lifetime?
Toilet paper on the black market! I understand that bidet-toilet conversion business blossomed in California.
The Congress of the U.S. pursues legalizing marijuana. (Record-Chronicle, Dec. 5-6, “House votes to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level”) More tax dollars? Whose pockets will be filled? Who comes to Washington with a few thousand dollars in their pocket, and returns home a billionaire? Not just who, but “WHO ALL”?
Let’s all get high together! Why not? Irrational behavior used to be compared to “drunken sailors”; now could the comparison be to “stoned congresspeople”?
And last but not least — half the population that cares believes Vice President Biden won the recent presidential election. Half of that population set believes President Trump’s bid for reelection was stolen. Will the country heal? Does it have a chance?
Stay tuned!
Larry Jambor,
Denton