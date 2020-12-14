Trapped with Dr. Burgess
I hope the staff of Dr. Michael Burgess is able to find some comfort outside of work. By now, their neighbors, friends and family all know that they are supporting and enabling a man who is trying to overturn our democracy and nullify the legal votes of millions of American citizens. I hope his staff knows that after they are long gone, they will be remembered by their family and friends as someone who went along with this purely vindictive and baseless effort to destroy democracy.
How awful it must be to wake up in the morning and get yourself and your kids dressed and ready, then go to a job where your primary focus is to hurt the people of America. I know this bothers his staff. Even the most conservative among us can see that what is going on is wrong on every single level.
Just like being trapped in abusive marriage, those who have loaded all of their chips in the basket of Donald Trump are forced to go along to get along. This includes the congressman but does not include his employees. To anyone who knows his employees and is able to, PLEASE offer these nice people a job. They need a job. Of course they will never say it publicly, but I’ll guarantee you that they hate their job right now and feel trapped in it.
Scott Hazard,
Denton