Work together to move forward
Thousands of us die each day of the virus, thousands more are in hospitals, thousands stand in food lines, additional thousands are unemployed and can’t pay rent. And yet, many of our state and national leaders are either standing silent or marching slowly in place, and don’t seem to recognize the terrible reality we all experience.
If we are to move forward in the face of the many crises that confront our nation, it is up to each of us to take immediate positive action steps.
What can we do? Wear a mask, speak the truth to elected representatives, think rationally and critically about the falsehoods that abound, don’t blindly follow, provide support and empathy to those who are experiencing great loss, stand strong, be patient, think of others; and by working together, this too shall pass.
John Hipple,
Denton