Congrats to Mayor-elect Hudspeth
I want to congratulate Gerard Hudspeth as mayor-elect of Denton and acknowledge his historic win as the first African American elected mayor of the city of Denton. Whether or not you supported Mayor-elect Hudspeth, the historic significance of his victory cannot be denied. I am confident in Mayor-elect Hudspeth’s ability to provide the leadership necessary to continue moving Denton forward.
However, I am highly disappointed in this publication’s coverage of his historic win. The story of his victory in Wednesday’s paper mostly retreaded a prior story about campaign finance reports and his opponent’s talking points, which seem irrelevant and which dilute the significance of his election.
The follow-up story in Thursday’s paper continued the discount of his election by placing great stock in the number of precincts his opponent won, but precinct counts are useless data. Some precincts in Denton have few registered voters; some have thousands. Precincts don’t win elections; voters do. And the voters have spoken.
As outgoing mayor, I am disappointed the Denton Record-Chronicle missed an exciting opportunity to celebrate a historic election and instead chose to publish stories that diminish Mayor-elect Hudspeth’s unique place in Denton’s history. I hope future reporting is more fair and balanced.
Being mayor is a hard job. Give credit where credit is due. The politics of the campaign are over. Let’s now celebrate Mayor-elect Hudspeth’s historic win and show our support to all five newly elected members of the Denton City Council as they join the two incumbents in guiding our city with wise decisions made on behalf of all citizens.
Chris Watts,
Denton mayor