Legislature’s action on marijuana creates confusion
Is it reasonable for a state that does not fully enforce federal marijuana law to have an expectation that its municipalities must fully enforce federal marijuana law?
Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. Areas of patchy fog. High near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Showers and thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 11, 2022 @ 11:44 pm
Is it reasonable for a state that does not fully enforce federal marijuana law to have an expectation that its municipalities must fully enforce federal marijuana law?
Federal law provides that possessing marijuana with THC content of less than 0.3% is legal. In Texas, possessing marijuana for certain medical purposes having THC content of less than 1.0% is legal. So Texas law violates federal law, by 300%.
The Texas Legislature passed another law requiring all municipalities to fully enforce all federal marijuana laws. So municipalities abiding by the state law are in violation of the federal law. The law is the law, or is it?
Harvey Ginsburg,
San Marcos
Regarding the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Dec. 10 police blotter headline, “Man who created scene says he wanted to be memorable”:
Wow! The man was 61 years old and created absolute havoc, tied up traffic and emergency personnel so he could be memorable?
How about volunteering for the myriad of organizations that badly need help? How about giving enough blood that you can wear one of the 1-gallon pins? How about becoming a big brother?
It’s tragic in today’s society that anyone would think that doing what he did is the best way to become “memorable.” Believe me, other than his arrest record, his antics will be a short-term “memory.”
Giving back in a positive way to society feels much better and lasts longer.
Danna Zoltner,
Denton
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.