In the spirit of increasing transparency when library materials are being reviewed for inclusion in city and school libraries, I have some suggestions:
Identities of those individuals or groups requesting review be provided.
Identities of those individuals serving as reviewers be provided.
Reasons explaining the request for review.
Professional credentials of those providing reviews be provided.
A reasonable timeline for such reviews be provided.
Of course, individual parents have the responsibility and right to ask for reviews for their individual children.
John Hipple,
Denton
The battle between good and evil
Some people believe that we humans are innately good. Others believe that we’re innately evil. It seems more likely that each of us has the capacity to be both good and evil.
As infants, it’s all about us. We gotta get what we want just to survive. However, as time passes, we’re taught to say thank you for gifts and other good deeds done for us. We learn the difference between good and bad, and that there are consequences to being bad. (After all, Santa’s “gonna find out who’s naughty and nice.”) And we learn that being good often brings us what we want.
Still, we’re tempted to use evil to get what we want beyond what being good gets us. We live in a constant battle between being good and being evil to get all we want.
In our chaotic world, evil and violence can explode at any moment; it’s the role of government, primarily through its police powers, to oppose those among us choosing to abuse others with theft, arson, assault, rape, murder, etc., and to make clear that because criminal acts will have major negative consequences, we get more of what we want and less of what we don’t want by being good.
If, instead, the criminally minded learn that there are few or no negative consequences to criminal acts, we’re gonna get more such acts that harm us and society.
Let’s make sure that criminal acts, especially violent ones, are quickly and forcefully punished.