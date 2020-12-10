President Trump did it all
I was born in the USA. As a young girl, I learned to respect my country and appreciate our heroes. We would salute our flag, sing our anthem and say a prayer. The national anthem would end television at night. At football games, we proudly sang our anthem in a spirit of unity with God, our country and our fellow citizens. It was moving and heartfelt, and tears were shed.
Since then, prayer has been banned by our supposed Supreme Court. Years later after graduating from high school, abortion was legalized in 1973 by our supposedly Supreme Court. Many presidents promised to help but did nothing. I watched what I believed were good presidents make promises while acting as if helping us was impossible, till President Donald John Trump, who fulfilled every promise and so much more. President Trump did it all!
Every prayer I ever prayed asking a future president to do was answered in God’s gift of President Trump, including making Jerusalem capital of Israel. After all the ways the enemy has come against him since day one — including, I believe, stealing an election with hundreds of thousands of illegal votes — we must fight back.
Can there be a peaceful transfer of power in a stolen election? I think not! Thank God for our Attorney General Ken Paxton. God is our Supreme Ruler! Psalm 97
Charleen Ecuyer,
Denton