The following is a summation of the recall of Alison Maguire. This should be the end of it.
When the 5-to-2 liberal Denton City Council was proposing to gerrymander four districts of the city of Denton, I sent an email to Alison Maguire warning her about putting Robson Ranch into District 4.
At that time, I had not thought about recalling her from the City Council. When she posted the meme with a man shooting a Black man in a chair with Chris Watts’ name on the man with the gun, this is when I decided to do something. I made a recall petition with what Maguire posted online on the back of the petition.
I presented the recall petition to less than 800 voters in District 4 — 745 signed the recall petition. I presented the recall petition to the Denton city secretary; she verified the signatures and presented it to the Denton City Council.
The City Council voted to put it on the November 2022 ballot 7-to-0. Robson Ranch voted 76% to recall Maguire. The other precincts in District 4 all voted to recall no less than 57%. So much for this being about Robson Ranch. Total vote for district was 64% to recall. And Alison Maguire has been removed from the Denton City Council.
Also, a letter to the editor was printed Nov. 30 in the Denton Record-Chronicle from Walter Lindrose. The newspaper printed the letter without contacting me.
This is the first time anyone has said I am not a conservative. There was nothing fraudulent in the recall petition. I am sure the judge would take offense to being called a simpleton.
Don Duff,
Denton
