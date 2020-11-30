What else?
John Hipple in his Nov. 28 letter to the editor criticized the president for taking a few days to play golf.
First of all, President Trump just finished an incredible attempt to win a second term (which Biden won from his basement; good for him), so he can’t take a couple of days off?
Secondly, Trump is bringing three vaccines to the marketplace; he pushed and prodded and won. He is leaving the decision on masks to governors because he knows well this is a diverse country, parts of which are hard hit, parts of which are not. Biden will appropriately make the call on whether to dictate masks for everyone everywhere.
Trump is a lame duck president. No legislation he proposes is going anywhere. He has signed some important executive orders which Biden and Harris will try to figure out how to get rid of. What else can he do?
Paul Knopick,
Denton