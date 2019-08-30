DPS short on safety
The Department of Public Safety seems to be the Department of Public Endangerment, if one drives by the Loop 288 facility.
Parking for the busier and busier office has been a major problem for years, but the street-side parking is going to get someone killed. Recently, I saw a driver in the right lane forced to swerve into the center lane when someone got out of a car parked in the parking strip out front.
A couple of days later, I saw someone else slam on the brakes as a car pulled out of a parallel spot ahead. Usually, it’s parallel parking, but the stripes now have patrons backing in to park, depending on the day.
The Loop is too busy and too fast for curbside parking. I don’t know of anywhere else that it’s allowed — and for good reason. The DPS office is just before the right lane exits for University Drive, and drivers are changing lanes and racing to get over. It’s only a matter of time.
Richard Hayner,
Denton