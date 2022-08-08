DRC_Keyboard

A beacon of jazz

In 10th grade jazz band in 1974 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, our band director made it a point to impress upon us two things that he felt were important in our lives with jazz. One was to listen to and learn about the great One O’clock Lab Band from the University of North Texas. The other was all about the college radio station KNTU (with different call letters at the time).

