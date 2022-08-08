In 10th grade jazz band in 1974 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, our band director made it a point to impress upon us two things that he felt were important in our lives with jazz. One was to listen to and learn about the great One O’clock Lab Band from the University of North Texas. The other was all about the college radio station KNTU (with different call letters at the time).
As we graduated high school a couple of years later, he genuinely expected every one of our 20-member ensemble to attend UNT for a jazz music education. Ever since that time, 48 years ago, I have found a way to listen to “The ONE” and make UNT jazz a part of my life.
I have had the occasion to listen to jazz radio in other cities, such as WBGO in Newark, New Jersey. There are other jazz stations in America, but none compare. KNTU jazz was a mature voice, a symbol. It represented the UNT College of Music like a beacon and was very well done.
It is a sad day that the decision-makers did not see the bigger picture and just gave in to modern metrics. KNTU, The ONE, meant more to the jazz world than perhaps people thought. It was one thing that could be counted on. I guess the world has changed now, and a jazz funeral is needed.
Please come back!
Bernard Malone III,
Fort Worth
Democrats get things done
Democrats know how to govern.
The current U.S. Congress has passed: an infrastructure bill; a tax bill that will require corporations making $1 billion or more to pay at minimum 15%; the largest climate action ever; legislation that will reduce the cost of prescription drugs; the first gun safety law in a generation; a bill to give veterans exposed to burn pits health care.
Imagine the good things we could have if Democrats were in charge in Texas! Remember this when you vote in November!