The city of Denton should refuse to sell the Gibbons Creek coal plant in order to prevent its reopening. The plant, which was closed in 2019, is at risk of reopening after a mysterious buyer offered to purchase the plant from the cities of Denton, Bryan, Greenville and Garland.
In recent years, Denton has made significant investments in renewable power, helping to build a cleaner, more livable future for Texans across the state. If the city hopes to live up to its reputation, they should refuse to sell the plant. Coal is a notorious climate pollutant, and burning it emits a host of dangerous toxins that threaten the health and safety of Texans. Denton’s City Council should refuse to risk public health to revive this outdated industry. The residents of Denton deserve better.
I also fear for the future of our state, as choices like this further the impact of climate change. Continuing to rely on dirty coal will exacerbate increased temperatures, droughts and more frequent storms throughout Texas, leading to property damage and risk of the public’s safety.
Kate Moffatt,
Waco