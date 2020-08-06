The upcoming November election will be challenging since we are faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.
We must stay healthy and safe. If you vote in person and elect not to use ballot by mail, it is recommended that you vote early to avoid long lines. If you elect to stand in line on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, bring government-issued photo ID, wear a mask, plan to social distance 6 feet or more, wear gloves or bring hand sanitizer. Bring also water, chair, umbrella, lunch/snacks whatever will make you comfortable to withstand waiting in a long line.
Check today on www.votetexas.gov or phone 866-OUR-VOTE (1-866-687-8683) to ensure that you are registered to vote. If not registered yet, go to www.votetexas.gov and register by the deadline. While there, find your polling location and check what is on your ballot.
In Texas, Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election. You can fill out a voter registration application online, print, sign and mail it to the voter registrar in your county of residence.
We have less than 90 days; let’s get prepared now to vote in this important election.
Mary C. Taylor,
Denton