How destructive to our country
An early July letter to the Denton Record-Chronicle quoted Socrates: “When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the losers.” The letter continued: “Arguing with anger and hate only convinces our opponents that we’re irrational and hateful.”
On July 14, there were five letters. Three were filled with varying degrees of slander and hate, and such.
Why do some people admit that they’ve lost the debate by using slander but still believe they can convince others with irrational hate? Why do they believe they can convince others by claiming that facts and truth are whatever they want facts and truth to be?
Maybe they’re less interested in convincing than in venting the cauldron boiling within them. Maybe they’re less interested in convincing than crushing and banishing from the human race anyone having thoughts that differ from a political ideology that has become a religion to them. Maybe they’re burning heretics verbally.
How sad! How destructive to our country! How destructive to their own mental and physical health!
Rather than condemning such poor, tortured souls, we need to pity them. They must be suffering tremendously from the rage burning within them. May they someday escape their inner torment and accept the fact that not everyone will agree with them. May they someday find peace by learning that we’re not divided into “us” and irredeemable enemy “them.” We’re all connected parts of one unified humanity that needs to work together.
Lee Nahrgang,
Denton
Take a move out of Trump’s book
Frankly, I don’t understand why President Joe Biden (via executive order) and the Democratic-controlled Congress (via legislation) are so unwilling to do things in the best interest of the country and their constituents not only due to perceived political consequences but also because they wish to avoid litigation. The same principle of unwillingness holds true for mayors in states like Texas and Florida who won’t stand up to their governors at least in part because they fear a legal battle.
It’s time for Democratic leaders to take a move directly out of the former president Donald Trump playbook, allowing protracted litigation to work for them in order to keep their policies alive for an extended period of time. If there is one thing we have learned from Trump it is that the rope-a-dope strategy buys time.
As an example, I wish Austin Mayor Steve Adler and other Texas and Florida mayors would mandate mask-wearing and proof of vaccination for all schoolchildren. While undoubtedly they would be sued by their state’s attorneys general, it would take time for these challenges to wind through the courts and thus longer to revoke the mandates on legal grounds. And that means fewer cases of COVID-19, fewer hospitalizations and fewer deaths. The stakes are too high to run away from both a political and legal battle.
Time translates into lives.
Richard Cherwitz,
Austin