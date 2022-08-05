There have been many people of late decrying wasteful government spending. Why is it, however, that the military gets treated like a sacred cow that can do no wrong?
Why does the proposed defense budget exceed $800 billion, while the Department of Defense has not passed an audit since 1989? Why was the name of the Department of War changed to the Department of Defense in the 1940s, if not in part to justify subsequent U.S. military aggression around the world?
Why is this part of our government not held to account, while every attempt to use the taxpayers’ money to help the public gets vilified? Why has the Government Accounting Office been repeatedly stonewalled in its attempts to bring the DOD to account? Why, oh why?
John Zeigler,
Denton
Trump’s disastrous policies
Recently, criticisms of Donald Trump’s presidency have focused on his attempts to overturn a legitimate election loss, thereby ending our democracy. (Who needs elections if they don’t count?) Concentrating on his attempt to establish a Trump family dictatorship has distracted from recent information that shows how disastrously bad the policies of his administration were.
The following are some examples:
Trump’s three appointees to the Supreme Court have, among other transgressions, destroyed our constitutional right to privacy and bodily autonomy.
He downplayed the severity of the pandemic, contributing to U.S. deaths being 40% higher than other wealthy nations.
He opposed reasonable gun control, contributing to a record number of gun deaths.
He rolled back over 100 EPA regulations, thereby worsening global warming.
He withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, contributing to the development of enough material for an Iranian bomb.
He withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Trade Partnership, allowing China to increase its influence in the region and making it harder for us to compete.
His trade deal with China has made the trade imbalance worse instead of better.
His big tax cut for the wealthy brought no growth and added $2.3 trillion to the budget deficit.
His immigration policy reduced legal immigration by 50%, which had a negative impact on U.S. economic growth.
He repeatedly tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act. If he had succeeded, 30 million people would have lost their health care.
The above are a few of the many reasons that we should not elect Trump in 2024. Although his threat to democracy should be our primary concern, his policies should be another reason to withhold our votes from him.