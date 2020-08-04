War against a virus
According to the website for the National WWII Museum in New Orleans, there were 407,316 U.S. military casualties during the entire war. So far, the U.S. has suffered over 150,000 casualties in the first seven months of the “war” against COVID-19.
Casualties continue to rise. Our commander in chief is failing us.
Louise Griffith,
Denton
Speed up test results
Regarding school opening and the time lapse between COVID-19 testing and return of test results:
A friend in the Denton area has a grandchild age 9 or 10 who has just been tested for COVID-19. The problem is the length of time to get results — at least seven days. How are we going to reopen the schools? Same applies to all in-person jobs.
If the test results take seven days and come out positive, and if family members did not quarantine, they are potentially infecting other people. We really need to have a test result back within 24 to 48 hours to keep people safe and our children safe, children who have no voice.
This is not a political letter to the editor, it’s just a request to delay the in-person reopening of schools until safe. Speed up test results, please.
Joanne Simmons,
Denton
Dealers in plain sight
Has the Denton Police Department gone crazy? I own an apartment complex in the Louise/Charlotte area and basically rent to students. A Realtor told me that the old-fashioned-looking black and white sneakers hanging from the overhead electric wires meant that a drug dealer was on this street. I had a hard time getting the city to take it down.
The drug dealers on the first block of Louise and Charlotte Street give curb service! And they have an old man in one of the apartments who sits outside in front of his door all day long, letting them know they have a customer and the coast is clear. I’ve offered them our rooftop for a surveillance camera. No takers.
But when one of my tenants got a “trespassing ticket” from the university that was unpaid, they were going to break down my door to haul him out. What’s wrong with you people? Do we need new management at the police station?
Need to get your priorities straight — and that’s protecting kids from dope dealers in plain sight.
Michelle Stallings,
Aubrey