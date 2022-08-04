Hydrogen energy has generated a lot of interest as a renewable fuel, but not all hydrogen is green.
Hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen, a process called electrolysis. The hydrogen can then be stored and transported economically due to its high weight to energy ratio. However, electrolysis is very inefficient, and using fossil fuel to create hydrogen does not reduce our CO2 levels. Our energy needs to come from renewables. An added advantage is that solar or wind power could then be stored to use when needed, not immediately, as is the present case.
So why isn’t hydrogen energy being used now? It is, but very sparingly, mainly to power forklifts and a few cars in California. Presently, very little hydrogen produced is green; it’s mostly created from natural gas. Nevertheless, experts hope that large green hydrogen plants might be in place by 2030.
Hydrogen is part of the solution.
Today, the European Commission, United Nations and Japan are investing in research and development to make hydrogen a significant source of the world’s energy. The uses are varied, but transportation is especially attractive. A tank of hydrogen is more practical to power an 18-wheeler or a train than a battery.
It is a race, and we are behind. Renewables must increase six times faster to reach the Paris goals. We must accept that there is a cost to reducing CO2, but that cost is worth it to save our grandchildren and future generations.