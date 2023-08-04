Technology has changed the way we live, learn and communicate, but it can have a very harmful effect on people. Therefore, technology shouldn’t use all or most of people’s free time. Parents should limit leisure screen time on children’s devices to 2 hours daily during summer vacation and 30 minutes during school days.
Having a good brain is very important for our lives because the brain is the organ that controls the entire body. Technology usage can negatively alter brain structure and functions, particularly excessive use.
Kids can get very addicted to their technology. Experts say that being addicted to technology can negatively affect our mental health: Overusage can cause people to be depressed and can lead to anxiety and stress due to cyberbullying. In addition, addicted young people might not get enough sleep if they’re on their technology for hours, including when then should be sleeping.
Young people can do more productive things than playing on technology. Some include playing sports, reading books, playing board games and spending quality time with family.
These activities can allow people to have fun, learn new things and strengthen relationships. Video games can help build eye-hand coordination, but sports can build eye-hand coordination while providing healthy exercise and conditioning.
Since students use technology some during the school day when learning, they should only get 30 minutes at home to use it for leisure because experts recommend no more than 2 hours of usage for developing brains.
Akshay Depa,
Flower Mound
