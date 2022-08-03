Integrity and truth
In reply to Roy D. Kindrick’s letter to the editor published July 29, if you would be willing to pay for about 13 inches of my paid advertisement, I might load it with a list of references.
But it is my experience that many Republicans won’t accept the truth no matter how many references you give them. Are you one of those? We do not have an open border. Months ago, a GOP official from Cooke County said it was. It was on the news the border was closed. I bet him a case of beer; he said prove it. I opened my smartphone and proved it. To this day, he refuses to pay me that case, saying news wasn’t true.
Oh, I educate. The letter writer mentions hate, uniting Americans, lack of respect for the rule of law. You need to seriously look at your idol Donald Trump regarding each subject.
The letter writer states in two sentences that since I didn’t list references, my “information is worthless.” Untrue, and I don’t lie. I wrote political columns for another newspaper for years (for which I didn’t have to pay) without references because they knew of my integrity. I wrote a travel column for years for this paper because they knew of my integrity.
Quit watching OAN (oh, you can’t, they’ve been dropped) or Fox “Noise.” Subscribe to The Week magazine for $150 a year; watch NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, CNN, others, you’ll get the good references.
Jim Stodola,
Denton
This last week has shown us how Congress is completely out of touch with the average citizen. Polling shows that one of the biggest concerns is inflation. So what does Congress do? They decided to print and spend a lot more money!
That only adds fuel to the fire. The $280 billion CHIPS bill had some good points, but many Republicans did not want to pass this bill if Democrats kept pursuing a reconciliation bill. The Republicans got played by Chuck Schumer. As soon as the ink was dry on the CHIPS bill, he announced that Joe Manchin had caved and would be supporting the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act.”
Combined, these bills will create about $900 billion in new spending and have the greatest tax hike in decades. Any honest economist will tell you this spending and taxing will cause the recession to be longer and deeper and add to inflation. This makes you wonder about the motives of Congress.
Maybe they are addicted to spending our money and just can’t help themselves. Or maybe they care more about their special-interest donors than they do about the American people. Either way, every time the printing press starts, our hard-earned dollars are worth less.
Philip Schenk,
Denton
