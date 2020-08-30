I want to publicly express my deep appreciation to the North Texas College Republicans and the Denton County Young Republicans for organizing the “Back the Blue” rally that was held on Saturday, Aug. 22, on the Denton Square.
It is heartwarming to see our youth take this stand and give the respect, support and credit to our law enforcement officers that they so deserve. We need these men and women to help our cities, states and our country maintain law and order and guard our freedom and safety.
Please keep up the good work, Young Republicans. I am so thankful to you and proud of you. May God bless your future endeavors, our police officers and, of course, Denton and America.
Colette T. Yetka,
Denton