DRC_Keyboard

Biden’s massive giveaway

It may no longer be front-page news, but children and the elderly are either drowning daily in the Rio Grande or dying in locked trailer-ovens. Drug cartels find new ways to distribute candy-colored fentanyl killing thousands in the U.S. Those illegal immigrants who do make it across the Rio Grande hopefully find work where language isn’t a barrier. This is nothing less than a humanitarian crisis; yet the Biden administration appears totally unconcerned over any of this, and instead, Joe goes for bike rides on extended vacations.

Recommended for you