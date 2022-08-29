It may no longer be front-page news, but children and the elderly are either drowning daily in the Rio Grande or dying in locked trailer-ovens. Drug cartels find new ways to distribute candy-colored fentanyl killing thousands in the U.S. Those illegal immigrants who do make it across the Rio Grande hopefully find work where language isn’t a barrier. This is nothing less than a humanitarian crisis; yet the Biden administration appears totally unconcerned over any of this, and instead, Joe goes for bike rides on extended vacations.
Could things get any worse under Biden, you ask?
Simple answer: Yes.
Last week, Joe Biden, by executive order, cancels billions of federal student debt without congressional approval. Congress should have had the legal opportunity to schedule hearings to debate such matters as amount to be forgiven, if any, and why should taxpayers bear the entire burden without contribution from university endowments. (Exploding tuition rates continue and should also be on the agenda at these hearings.)
Finally, terms of repayment could have been reconsidered. Current interest rates could have been reduced to 5% (or lower) to ease repayment if/when requested by student borrowers in need.
It’s hard to argue that this was little more than a political move to buy votes of college-age voters who typically sit out national elections.
The legality of this massive giveaway will hopefully be challenged and settled by objective, fair judges in higher courts.
If left to stand, this is nothing but a shameless attack on moral and ethical standards.