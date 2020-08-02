Put an end to this American Carnage
If the Republican Senate doesn’t have the spine to check President Donald Trump’s foibles, “We the People” need to check them at the ballot box — put an end to his American Carnage.
When Jimmy Carter failed to show strong crisis leadership, we voted him out. Trump’s failure to show strong COVID-19 crisis leadership should be reason enough to not reelect him. Winston Churchill once observed that Americans will always do the right thing only after they have tried all else. Let’s not go that far.
Let’s just change horses while at least the rider is still above water, not drowning in any more bad decisions and misconduct. Let’s do The Donald a favor, schedule him permanent “executive time.” Historians say they’d rank him 45th of 45 presidents. Let’s give him back the rank of private citizen and get him back to running his personal empire and stop running our country like it was just that.
We know how that goes given his bankrupt airline, casinos, university, vodka brand, who knows what else. Let’s not let him do that to the U.S. — let’s end his “American Carnage,” our collective “American Tragedy.”
Please vote this fall like your life depends on it because his pandemic handling demonstrates it does. It’s time to say goodnight, good luck, good riddance now that we have the answer to his question “What have you got to lose?” Our lives, fortunes, sacred honor — our world — and America’s position in it.
Ross Blair,
Denton