I recall that in my high school in South Charleston, West Virginia, industrial pollution could not be mentioned in any classes — teachers would likely be fired if they did. Why? Union Carbide employed many fathers and mothers nearby. We opened the door each morning to decide whether Carbide gases were blowing our way — should we close our windows?
In 2020, New Jersey passed the Climate Change Standard for K- 12 schools (njseba.org and seedsaccess.org). Today [Sunday] on NPR radio, a teacher explained how a science project could show students how extreme heat can impair the germination in plants.
DFW schools have instituted a form of climate change education for more than 25 years. At the University of North Texas, professor Dickson pushed the administration to build the Environmental Education Building in the 1990s. Initially, conservative legislators in Austin resisted linking the word “education” and “environmental” together. Perhaps this represented a pushback [from the] fossil fuel industry. UNT with Denton ISD began a K-5 educational program on campus. Faculty from UNT helped promote similar programs in Lewisville and Dallas. Environmental education may be in most schools in our region now.
The city of Denton now has a partnership with Denton ISD schools to teach environmental education at the Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center. Denton should be proud, but more needs to be done. All higher education needs to revisit the topic and consider improvements. Do we need a Texas Climate Change Policy Institute in Denton? Columbia Change School is one model.