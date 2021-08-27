Don’t shorten summer break
Texas should not shorten students’ summer break for future school years.
If we shorten summer vacation for students, we also lessen the amount of time they can spend with their relatives. Short summer breaks means insufficient time for children to build bonds with family. Families can go on very fun vacations during a long summer break, such as going to another state or country or a beach. Less time means students can’t build a lot of memories with their families. Going fishing, camping and doing other fun activities build lasting bonds.
Children with strong family bonds are happy and more successful in school and life, so the summer break needs to remain unchanged.
Raghav Kanaparthy,
Flower Mound
Joe Biden’s tall tales
The liberal news media used to have great fun tallying daily President Trump’s “lies.” They’ve ignored these, but let’s take a look at some recent President Biden whoopers:
In a CNN town hall: “The cost of an automobile, it’s kind of back to what it was before the pandemic.”
In a White House announcement: “The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own.”
In a press conference: “We’re sending back the vast majority of the families that are coming.”
Paul Knopick,
Denton
In the news
Taxes: The Trump tax cut reduces the money our government has available for infrastructure and social support programs. A recent study by U.S. Treasury economists found that the top 1% of Americans by income have reaped nearly 60% of the billions in tax savings created by the provision. Our government needs to reverse these giveaways immediately.
The Week: The Los Angeles Times has an article describing Tucker Carlson’s fawning interview with Hungary’s dictator Viktor Orban, who’s showing U.S. conservatives how to crush the cultural left. Jonathan Chait in NYMag.com said, “It is an important milestone in the Republican Party’s long evolution into authoritarianism.”
Afghanistan: After 20 years of trying, our support of a corrupt Afghan government and military came home to roost.
COVID-19: The unvaccinated allow more harmful mutations of this disease. Lack of immunity has destroyed civilizations. When Europeans first came to the Americas, they brought with them smallpox. This devastating disease systematically laid waste to our indigenous population in North, Central and South America. The Europeans did not defeat our indigenous populations, disease did.
Today, most diseases including polio and MMR have been eliminated through vaccinations, and most children are vaccinated before they can attend school. To now have COVID-19 anti-science, anti-vaccine halfwit holdouts is disgusting and dangerous. These holdouts are flooding our hospitals and taking beds away from those desperately needing them.
In my opinion, if you don’t get vaccinated and catch COVID, stay home and die. Leave our hospital beds for surgeries and other important medical procedures.
John T. Weber,
Denton