DRC_Keyboard

Thank you, staff of Medical City Denton, Davita Renal Center of North Denton

On Sept. 1, 2021, I was taken by ambulance to Medical City Denton with what I later learned to be double organ failure. For the next several days, I struggled mightily to survive. At one point, I was saying my “goodbyes” to loved ones and telling my power of attorney to be ready for any eventuality. My doctors told me that patients in my condition usually never leave the hospital, and one of my nurses in the first 24 hours of my hospital stay told my mom when she arrived that they almost lost me.

Recommended for you