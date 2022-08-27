Thank you, staff of Medical City Denton, Davita Renal Center of North Denton
On Sept. 1, 2021, I was taken by ambulance to Medical City Denton with what I later learned to be double organ failure. For the next several days, I struggled mightily to survive. At one point, I was saying my “goodbyes” to loved ones and telling my power of attorney to be ready for any eventuality. My doctors told me that patients in my condition usually never leave the hospital, and one of my nurses in the first 24 hours of my hospital stay told my mom when she arrived that they almost lost me.
I don’t remember much about those first few hours. But what I do remember for the rest of my stay was terrible — the pain, needles, medication I had to take throughout the day, sleep deprivation, fatigue, cardiac arrhythmias, nausea and multiple procedures and surgeries. If I survive, I thought to myself, I have no idea what my life will look like and how long I have left.
Sixteen days later, I was discharged after I had gained enough strength to walk again. On Sept. 16, I drove myself home and returned to a clean and decorated home, thanks to relatives and friends who took care of my affairs while I was fighting for my life.
I cannot remember all of the names of the roughly 20 doctors who handled my case, but I’ll never forget one — Dr. Angela Issa — who always appeared at my side when I thought I was about to take my last breath. Sometimes, I opened my eyes to find her there. At other times, she rushed to my side, grabbed my hand and told me I was going to make it. Dr. Issa, you were my angel in that hospital. So I wanted to take this moment to thank you and the rest of my care team, including the 30 to 40 nurses who met me, for saving my life.
And, finally, I want to thank the nurses and technicians at Davita Renal Center of North Denton for treating me so well while I was on dialysis for eight months. Following a temporary transfer to another center out of state, tests showed my organs have recovered to the point that treatment is no longer necessary. I’m on no medication, and I’m living a full and healthy life again.
I hope to see at least a few members of my care team on the anniversary weekend of my admission to Medical City Denton so I can thank them in person. God bless each of you for never giving up on me.
Paul Bryant,
Killeen
Editor’s note: Paul Bryant is a former reporter for the Denton Record-Chronicle.