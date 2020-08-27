When Black lives really matter
Breezed by courthouse Square on my Harley Saturday afternoon. Bunch of people there evidently grouped into Republican and Democratic factions at opposite corners of the Square.
Saw a young girl with a pro-liberal BLM sign. I suggested that I’ll start accepting the movement as legit when Black Lives begin to Matter more to other Blacks. Think Chicago.
She didn’t smile.
Herb Wynans,
Denton
Put our community first
Keely Briggs’ guest essay in the Denton Record-Chronicle in the Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 22-23, edition was a breath of fresh air. “Choosing ‘all of us’ over ‘us vs. them’” should have gone out to every paper in the country. Until this nation, once again, commits to pulling together to help others (the Great Depression, Katrina, 9/11, etc.) we’re doomed to always being angry at whoever disagrees with our point of view.
Briggs is right. Vote in November with the idea that, at least locally, we should vote for people who put our community first. Denton needs council members who care about the people.
Danna Zoltner,
Denton