Most wanted
Topic for discussion at the breakfast club in the morning: Will the post office have enough “wall space” to post all the pictures of the crooks from the Trump administration? It seems that the list of indictments and arrests continues to increase.
One can make the claim that Donald Trump’s “best people” hold an ever-increasing portion of the “Most Wanted” list one sees in the post offices all across the country. Being included on this “Most Wanted” list would not be the result of being admired for good deeds or accomplishments.
Money contributed to the building of the Trump edifice along the border found its way into the personal accounts of Mr. Steve Bannon and friends to help them maintain their lavish lifestyle. One would think that with the amount of money taken by Bannon, it would result in somewhat of a more well-groomed appearance. That just does not seem to be the case. He certainly dresses and portrays the part of a deplorable-type individual — seedy and rough.
What would prove even more interesting to this sordid tale is if by some means we could determine if they fleeced any of the staunch “wall” supporters from here in Denton. I am sure they will be ever so ready to make further contributions to even more of Trump’s “best people.”
Perhaps someday we will learn if Bannon harvested any “wall” money here in Denton. Stay tuned!
Jack Highfill,
Denton
It’s opinion, not fact
On Aug. 19, the Denton Record-Chronicle ran an article from The Associated Press titled “Mail voters hope to bypass the post office.” The Denton Record-Chronicle should be ashamed to print such sloppy journalism on its pages.
The article starts “With the Trump administration trying to undermine mail-in voting ...” This is stated as if it is fact, when it is nothing but opinion. The Record-Chronicle has allowed itself to be used as the voice of certain opinions, rather than being a platform that publishes good journalism. Please raise the Record-Chronicle’s level of journalism away from cheap ideological-driven opinion.
Scott Geer,
Lewisville
Ways to help the post office
No solutions from the Democratic Party on how to stop the post office from losing money each day. Since 2007, the Postal Service has lost $80 billion and $2 billion in the last quarter. UPS, FedEx and email are taking away the Postal Service money by offering better service. With much less lost mail or packages.
Why can’t junk mail be charged at full postage like the rest of us pay? Bulk rates for mass mailings must be stopped. Stop our elected government officials from using their free mailing privileges to mass-mail everyone in their districts. They should pay the same rates as the American public pays. That postage should be paid for out of their millions of dollars in campaign funds that they have stashed away.
All of that would help the Postal Service become efficient in the 21st century.
Bill Krueger,
Shady Shores