One of the things I like about the USA is that we are free to voice our feelings and thoughts about the world, our nation and state, our leaders — local, state and national — and our views on the issues of the day. We can express our opinions with our friends and neighbors, in the political theaters and ballot boxes, and of course in our local newspapers.
On Aug. 7, the Denton Record-Chronicle published a letter to the editor titled “Trump’s disastrous policies,” and the author included a list of what he thought were bad policies. Most of his points, in my opinion, were incorrect or greatly exaggerated.
Although I’m not necessarily a fan of President Donald Trump’s personality and mean tweets, I do think his policies and accomplishments were actually very good for America. I’ve listed a few of his successful policies:
Booming economy with record low unemployment rates for all Americans including the African, Hispanic, Asian and Native Americans, women and individuals without a high school education.
Energy independence while encouraging all sources of energy — oil and gas, wind, solar and nuclear. Remember $2-per-gallon gas?
Border security — illegal immigration, drug smuggling and human trafficking across our southern border were at an all-time low.
Tax cuts and jobs act — actually benefited the lower and middle class with tax cuts and created opportunity zones for businesses to open in low-income neighborhoods.
Pandemic response and Warp Speed vaccine development helped mitigate the COVID-19 impact and saved lives.
Middle East peace agreements — the Abraham Accords.
Trade deals that helped American workers.
Veterans Affairs overhaul.
Justice reform.
Conservative Supreme Court justices — a pro or con, depending on your political persuasions.
I’m not saying vote for Trump, but I do think his policies worked for the betterment of all Americans. Our present administration has given us record inflation and energy/gas prices, surging crime, record illegal immigration, a failed Afghanistan withdrawal and multiple other international crises.
At the end of the day, let’s remember that we’re all Americans and can be proud of our country. Be sure and vote and register your opinion!