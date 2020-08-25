Texas deserves an explanation
As a constituent of John Cornyn, I find it more than troubling that Sen. Cornyn, as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, was aware of evidence that the Trump 2016 campaign both welcomed and, in some cases, coordinated with Russia in advancing his candidacy.
While no criminal actions could be proven, the involvement of a foreign adversary in a domestic political campaign should concern and disgust any citizen of the United States. My concern is compounded in that Sen. Cornyn voted during the impeachment proceedings to reject the pursuit of any evidence or witnesses concerning the president’s actions in the Ukraine matter.
Traditionally, senators have been individuals committed to the ideals and values of the United States and its people. Sen. Cornyn’s actions make me wonder whether he understands and supports the sovereignty and independence of the United States.
The citizens of Texas deserve an explanation as to why Sen. Cornyn was dismissive of what the Intelligence Committee’s report concluded was a “grave counterintelligence threat.” Even though he had this knowledge, he took no action to investigate an attempt to involve a foreign country in the 2020 election.
Ron Fannin,
Denton
It’s a good start
In response to the Aug. 19 letter to the editor from Val Vera, titled “Disregarding those affected”:
The Denton Police Department’s recently announced “Take Me Home” program may not be the total solution to the problem, but (in my opinion) it is a great beginning. Did the letter writer ever consider thanking the department for this action?
Also, did the author or the organizations mentioned ever contact the department to make suggestions or offer to help in establishing the program?
J.L. Kinsfather,
Denton