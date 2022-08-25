Why would a government entity require NDAs?
Regarding the article published Aug. 24 titled “DCAD chief appraiser demands employees sign a nondisclosure agreement after someone leaks information”:
Does any other appraisal district have employees sign an NDA? Why would a government entity such as an appraisal district need an NDA when their records are subject to requests under Texas’ Public Information Act?
Is DCAD trying to silence their employees? What is going on with the leadership at DCAD? What is the board of directors doing that allows this to happen? What was the “information” that was disclosed that caused this? Probably negative info about DCAD.
This appears to be another attempt to silence and put fear into employees. When will it stop? The BOD needs to step up and do their job, as the citizens and businesses of Denton County deserve better.
Bob Warner,
Frisco
Has Donald Trump announced yet? Many expect it any day now. Dwight Garner’s New York Times review of son-in-law Jared Kushner’s memoir reminds us some of what we (patriotically) witnessed last time.
Garner didn’t enjoy Breaking History. Reading it brought to mind “watching a cat lick a dog’s eye goo.” He didn’t know the intended audience, saying there isn’t enough red meat for the MAGA crowd, calling Kushner “a pair of dimples without a demographic.”
Garner mentions some ventures into the weeds, as when Kushner called out Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s “reclusive approach” to foreign policy. Garner omits the unprintable description Tillerson called Trump. Tillerson begged Kushner to stop international meddling.
But the reviewer has a way with words, saying Tillerson was sent home to Denton County “like a dead animal someone needed to pull a tarpaulin over.”
Laws, norms and now history. The title alone suffices to remind us what Trump spent his term systematically breaking.
Mark Spencer,
Cross Roads
