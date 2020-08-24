We are stuck with Trump
I did not really care for Hillary Clinton or Mitt Romney, but I would have given my eye teeth for either one to have led the nation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Either would have sufficiently funded the CDC, FDA, WHO and other organizations for pandemic preparedness. Each would have unified the nation behind federal leadership so that states would not compete for medical equipment, and people would agree to wear masks, social distance, quarantine when asked and practice contact tracing. Medically necessary protocols would be enforced.
Either Clinton or Romney would have crushed the pandemic forcibly and immediately, negating any necessity to throw the country into a deep recession with massive unemployment, evictions, foreclosures and trillions in national debt. About 1,500 people may have died, and the Trumpolistas would have screamed in outrage about it.
Instead, we are stuck with an overgrown child at war with himself who has decided to steal the upcoming election by weaponizing the Justice Department with an Attorney General, devoid of ethics, as well as the Postal Service, being dismantled by another Trumpolista, to thwart mail-in ballots.
To further his delusion of success, Trump has ordered the nation’s children into schools in red zones to sicken and die.
The only way out of this pandemic is for Americans to take back control of the election from Trump and vote him out of office.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton