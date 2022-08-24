DRC_Keyboard

Instead of finger-pointing and squealing about the leadership being an issue at DCAD, perhaps the entity clique should quit the old boys’ club, stop trying to influence things in [the same] discussions, and instead try collaborating and working with the appraisal district?

Here’s an alternative take on the current trend of bashing Denton Central Appraisal District’s chief appraiser: It’s because she’s a woman, and because she is sticking to the tax code and will not be bullied. Hope McClure is the successor to Rudy Durham, former mayor of Lewisville, where things were so bad regulations were put in place in January 2019 to stop property tax officials from holding an elected office.

