Instead of finger-pointing and squealing about the leadership being an issue at DCAD, perhaps the entity clique should quit the old boys’ club, stop trying to influence things in [the same] discussions, and instead try collaborating and working with the appraisal district?
Here’s an alternative take on the current trend of bashing Denton Central Appraisal District’s chief appraiser: It’s because she’s a woman, and because she is sticking to the tax code and will not be bullied. Hope McClure is the successor to Rudy Durham, former mayor of Lewisville, where things were so bad regulations were put in place in January 2019 to stop property tax officials from holding an elected office.
It was Durham who masterminded switching DCAD’s database to new and completely unproven software, and who canceled the original software so there was no backup plan. Many of DCAD’s problems stem from this and his other shortsighted decisions — staff at the appraisal district have been scrambling to catch up ever since.
I would have hoped by now that County Judge Andy Eads and his cronies would have gotten over Durham’s retirement, but evidently not. The entity clique chatted among themselves during the June 2022 DCAD board meeting, and afterwards congregated outside like aging extras from a remake of the original Grease movie. Rather than showing a willingness to work with the CAD, clique ringleader Eads is showing an unwillingness to work with the current chief appraiser, and his personal vendetta is spilling out and hurting all of Denton County.