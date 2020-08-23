School reopening concerns
Regarding the Aug. 20 article titled “Select students back on Aug. 26”:
I am concerned about reopening public schools pre-K-12. Originally, they were scheduled to reopen in person on Sept. 8, based on info by Denton County Public Health. Now it has moved to next week for some in classrooms and some remote learning. All of the teachers and staff have to be on premises at school.
Until we have some type of fast test like saliva with results in 24 hours, this seems like an invitation to disaster. We want to keep our kids safe, our teachers and support staff. On Aug. 8, the public health department for Denton County, in their regular press release, stated that the positivity rate for tests was underreported because of the 10,000 cases randomly assigned to Denton County that had been old cases. This was due to a new computer system at the state level and possibly information that was mis-coded.
In a DCPH press release Aug. 19, they are not going to do positivity rates in the future because the state again assigned a bunch of tests to Denton County that were old tests from June/July. The schools and others try to plan based on those positivity rates. What is going on?
Denton ISD protocol is vague about wearing masks, etc. — “when feasible.” The schools are not taking temps, asking parents to.
Follow science and DCPH recommendations. Keep all safe. Avoid repeat boomerang closures. Look at colleges/other schools. New COVID-19 clusters.
Joanne Simmons,
Denton