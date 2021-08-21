The new puritans
Lewis Toland’s Aug. 14 article about “leftists” has raised many questions in my mind.
Who are these “leftists” that reject faith, hope and love? Are they all of the Democrats who support Biden, or are they a tiny minority of radicals?
How do we know that these “leftists” hate Christianity and don’t believe in God? Is there research confirming it? Do they supposedly hate Christianity and God just because they have a more accepting view that gays, etc. should be included in the church?
Since when does recognizing that Blacks have been treated badly during our history lead to the conclusion that all whites are inherently racist?
Since when is social justice, that is, helping the less fortunate, evil. Isn’t that what Christ preached? Equating this concept with the idea that everyone will be forced by the government to be the same and equal is absurd.
Who are the new puritans who refuse to tolerate other points of view? If they are intolerant of views that are contrary to science and facts, count me as a new puritan. If we want progress in this country, we had better be intolerant of those who lie and reject science.
I hope that the above questions are useful to readers.
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton
Out of touch with reality
Is Greg Abbott playing with a full deck? A well-written essay by Ramiro Valdez [published Aug. 14] provides a sane, normal view of vaccinations and mask-wearing as opposed to Greg Abbott’s specious mask order effectively eliminating the best line of defense for unvaccinated children; that, coupled with Abbott’s insistence that parents not be informed of their children’s exposure to COVID-19, and Abbott comes down squarely on the side of the virus. Oblivious to the illegality of the situation, the political hacks on the Texas Supreme Court rubber-stamp what Abbott wants.
Further out of touch with reality is Abbott’s quixotic desire to build a border wall with Mexico that Donald Trump with all his power and resources failed to accomplish. Abbott purloined $250 million from other state agencies as a down payment on this $46 billion boondoggle, a bill Abbott expects Texans to pay.
After the Biden administration turned back nearly 900,000 migrants at the Mexican border and tested the remaining asylum-seekers and migrant children to make certain they did not have COVID-19, Abbott is certain that they have COVID, a delusion right-wing propaganda machines hammer home. Abbott revamped police power and the prison system to stop federal contractors and NGOs from transporting them through Texas. Thankfully, a federal judge intervened to stop unconstitutional usurpation of federal power.
Earlier, Abbott had been pursuing a wickedly fascist agenda, but now he has lost touch with reality.
Walter Lindrose,
Denton