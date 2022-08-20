DRC_Keyboard

Support unity, oppose violent speech and threats

  • Stop the irrational violent talk and threats of action.
  • Don’t buy into those who deny truth.
  • Identify sources of commonsense action alternatives.
  • Find others who can help with constructive action.
  • Our country survives as we work together.
  • Stand up against those who scream out for irrational and illegal actions.
  • Be prepared to vote and support others to do the same.
  • Be patient and persistent in your search for honesty and truth.

Recommended for you