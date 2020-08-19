President Trump’s handling of the pandemic during the past six months has been, according to Michael Shear of The New York Times, “perhaps one of the greatest failures of presidential leadership in generations.” Faced with our biggest crisis in decades, the administration ignored the advice of health officials and responded disastrously.
Lest there be any doubt about how badly the coronavirus was handled, we only need to look at how well other advanced countries (such as, Italy, Germany, France, Taiwan, South Korea and Spain) have stopped the virus with a consistent government response.
This did not have to be the case. In October 2019, a Johns Hopkins center study ranked the U.S. as the most prepared country for a pandemic.
Trump’s failure included the following:
- Downplaying testing and seeming to imply that revealing the truth about the pandemic would be bad for the economy. As we can see from other countries, confronting the pandemic head on would have been much better for the economy.
- Refusing to wear a mask (that is, inspiring others to do likewise) has led to thousands of unnecessary deaths.
- Encouraging the reopening of bars, restaurants and other indoor spaces where people congregate while the virus was still spreading made the disease and the economy much worse.
- Trivializing the pandemic has contributed to millions of his followers spreading the coronavirus.
- Shifting responsibility to states, counties and cities was a bad idea. In a national emergency such as a pandemic spreading among the states, national leadership is necessary.
Given Trump’s awful response to his first big emergency, why would anyone vote for a second term?
Bob Michaelsen,
Denton