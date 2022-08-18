Thoughts on transgender issues, self defense, voting, education, abortion
We show no compassion to transgender people by supporting their delusion that they aren’t what they are and encouraging them to mutilate themselves. A genetic test will tell them what they are, and we need to then offer therapy to help them accept what they are.
We should allow people to make their own choices, as long as they don’t knowingly hurt others, and it’s clear that abortion hurts others, often by death by dismemberment. Nevertheless, the Clintons’ original opinion — that abortion should be rare but safe and legal — makes sense. At times abortion is the lesser of two evils, but Roe v. Wade was a bad legal decision. The Constitution clearly says that whatever isn’t mentioned there is left to the states or the people. Abortion isn’t mentioned. It’s a state matter.
Let’s ensure that citizens who are legitimate voters are allowed to vote (but only once) and that illegitimate votes (those by noncitizens and the otherwise ineligible, including the dead, imaginary people, computer programs and forged ballots) don’t count.
Schools and universities should teach rational thinking, basic life skills and course content. They shouldn’t indoctrinate by teaching only one perspective. They should give both sides of issues.
Defense of oneself and one’s family is a basic right, as is the right to weapons needed for such defense, especially at this time of increasing crime and violence by criminals with weapons.
Are we becoming a police state?
Register, and vote this fall. Voting is the only power ordinary citizens have.