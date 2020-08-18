Disregarding those affected
The Denton Police Department recently announced the Take Me Home program. It allows residents to register disabled loved ones who may have difficulty in identifying themselves to first responders.
Unfortunately, the program was implemented without feedback from those it directly impacts. Historically, people with disabilities are overlooked and dismissed. We are infantilized and tokenized. By not considering our lived experiences, the DPD perpetuated these elements of ableism.
Keep in mind, the city has a Committee on Persons with Disabilities. Other resources including Disability Inclusion Society, a group that promotes disability culture and inclusion, which also serves Denton. So opportunities to gain insight from disabled people exist. Had there been an effort to connect with us, DPD would have engaged in dialogue that would have provided valuable perspectives.
“Are residents at Denton SSLC included in the program? LeCarvin DeKevin Lewis was reported missing and found a week later deceased on the property.”
“They may be taking someone home to an abusive environment.”
“As a multiply disabled neurodivergent, it’s disturbing and potentially deadly.”
“A means to increase police-civilian interaction and place responsibility on disabled citizens.”
“Will it stop police from reacting violently to someone having a mental health episode? It’s amazing how the city doesn’t hear us.”
These are a few comments and questions from my efforts in connecting with disabled folks.
A solutions-based approach would have included a conversation with our community. Instead, DPD chose to reach for the low-hanging fruit of disregard. Disappointing.
Val Vera,
Denton