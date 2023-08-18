Valuing history over life?
The article about restoring the Pagetown Cemetery skimmed over a distressing act of disrespect of human dignity. It mentions that when the cemetery was discovered, an encampment of unhoused people were forced to move, and much of the effort consists of removing “trash,” which may include their few belongings from the site.
While the mission to honor veterans is praiseworthy, it is completely overlooking how veterans are very overrepresented in the homeless population. Both the treatment of the people camping there and the way in which it was described were dehumanizing. The co-founder of the group is quoted saying this will hopefully “eliminate the homeless problem.” It seems the only eliminating of the problem is removing it from sight and forgetting about struggling people — not offering them any actual help. The two veterans buried there were otherwise unknown, died over 100 years ago, and one was a Confederate.
Valuing life is important even if they lived anonymously long ago and maybe even if one of them fought for the right to own people. But it’s counterintuitive to try and do a good deed by honoring these two souls while in the process turning away a whole encampment of unhoused people, some of whom may be veterans themselves, from the one place they’ve found to exist and get shade in the Texas summer.
How can we honor the dead if we ignore the humanity of people in our community who are living?
Elise Niemeyer,
Denton
Put country’s financial needs in front of pet projects
Our national debt was about $30 trillion last August when the New Green Deal was passed. You might remember it by its dishonest title, the Inflation Reduction Act. President Joe Biden admitted recently that the Democrats’ signature Inflation Reduction Act wasn’t as much about actually reducing the then-record-high inflation facing the nation as he originally touted to the American people — “I wish I hadn’t called it that.”
He said it had less to do with reducing inflation and more about funding his green projects. Isn’t it amazing that a year after a bill is passed, a politician will finally admit the truth about the bill? In an opinion article, The Wall Street Journal said “the Inflation Reduction Act may go down as one of the greatest confidence tricks on taxpayers in history.” The Congressional Budget Office had forecast that the energy and climate subsidies would cost $391 billion. However, a Goldman Sachs report shows the cost will grow to about $1.2 trillion.
The law has created new corporate entitlements that will continue to grow, blow up the deficit and raise energy prices for average Americans. This August, our national debt is now over $32.6 trillion. We need adult leaders on both sides of the aisle who can put the financial needs of our country before their own pet projects.
Phil Schenk,
Denton
It’s time to act: Reduce greenhouse gases
Hot enough for you? It’s August in Texas — as usual, it is plenty hot. This July is among the 10 hottest in North Texas. Meteorologists studying global data say July is the hottest month since they have been keeping those kinds of records. For Dallas-Fort Worth, the five warmest years in history have happened since 2006.
Globally, the 10 hottest years on record have all occurred since 2010 — nine in a row starting in 2014. Evidence of climate change are found everywhere and only the most stubborn among us are still in denial.
It’s those same science deniers who speak up when we have a late January cold snap. A cold day or even a record cold day does not disprove global warming. Weather and climate are not the same thing, but there is a connection. Climate is the result of weather trends. It still rains in a desert, but the trend is less than 10 inches of rain per year.
Climate scientists predicted with great accuracy what is happening around the globe. More heat, more storms, more flooding, rising sea levels. They didn’t get it all right. It is happening faster than they anticipated.
The predictions are based on facts that should be simple for us to understand. Greenhouse gases lead to warming temperatures. Human activity has significantly increased greenhouse gases on Earth. There is no other plausible explanation for the rate that our planet is warming. One plus one equals two. It’s time to act and reduce greenhouse gases.
Dalton Gregory,
Denton
