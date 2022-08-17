High school is tough: With rigorous advanced courses, extracurricular activities and college applications, students mentally wear themselves out. One way we can help prevent this madness is by extending summer break.
Mental health problems from school can severely harm students’ brains. In fact, according to Finances Online, 45% of children suffer from constant stress, and according to Pew Research, 37% suffer mental health issues. A drastic portion of high school students are negatively affected by the heavy workload.
An extended break would allow students to recuperate. If students’ minds are unable to keep learning for long stretches, why should we keep teaching them? Breaks allow minds to process the information that they learned during the year and to rejuvenate for the next year.
Not only does an extended vacation benefit students, but it also provides teachers a greater time to relax from a demanding job and prepare a high-quality curriculum. Daily, teachers have to tutor students in the morning, teach students and sometimes even tutor after school. Doing this daily can easily burn out teachers and even force them to consider quitting their jobs. Stressed teachers also may negatively impact their students.
Since 72.7% of students report being “sleep deprived” and 45% report being stressed during the school year, something needs to change, so I recommend expanding summer, which would give students and teachers sufficient time to recuperate and to visit family and friends, especially those in other states or countries.