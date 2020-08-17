That is white privilege
My conservative friends tell me white privilege does not exist. They insist that it is a construct of long ago when the KKK burned crosses to create fear within the hearts of people of color. They argue that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 birthed a new America steeped in justice. They even hold up various affirmative action programs and the more recent “cancel culture” as signs of discrimination against white people. To prove the existence of white privilege, I need only show one example of it.
Our current president has long actively propagated the completely unfounded conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama was not born in the U.S. and therefore was never eligible to hold the presidency. This is ignoring our Supreme Court’s ruling to the contrary. Today, our president repeated these same hurtful lies about the California-born vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris. Sen. Harris, born to first-generation immigrant parents, is a product of the American Dream and all of its great possibilities. The president, instead of congratulating her, launched into a petty Twitter rant debasing and abusing her.
Immigrants pour blood, sweat and tears into both making a better life for their children and building our nation. As children of immigrants, although American-born, we are often treated as if we do not belong here despite our hard work. We even abandon some of our culture and heritage in a desperate attempt to fit in. Despite all of this, I know that if one day I am blessed enough to run for public office in this great nation, the likes of our current president and his legion of supporters will doubt and question whether I am even an American. No white person running for president has ever faced any doubt that they were American. That is white privilege.
Kesavan Srivilliputhur,
Denton